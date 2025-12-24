"Same rocket earmarked for Gaganyaan programme": ISRO Chairman after BlueBird Block-2 success

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday emphasised that the same LVM3 rocket, which successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, has been earmarked for the forthcoming Gaganyaan programme. He noted that the rocket's perfect track record of 100 per cent success since 2017 strengthens confidence in India's ability. Speaking to ANI, V Narayanan said, "From 2017 to today, whatever launches done by LVM-3 rocket have been a 100 per cent success. This is the same rocket we have earmarked for the human-rating level for the Gaganyaan programme. This success gives further confidence to go ahead with the Gaganyaan programme."



"Chandrayaan 4 and 5 are approved projects. There is a saying that strength only respects strength. When we accomplished Chandrayaan-3, Japan wanted to collaborate with us. It's not a small thing. A technologically developed country wanted to collaborate with us. Today, I can proudly say as an Indian, we are rubbing shoulders with the developed countries of the space-faring nations," he said.

