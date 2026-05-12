Sambhram Institute marks silver jubilee with graduation day and annual fest

BENGALURU: Sambhram Institute of Technology organised its graduation day on May 8 and its annual fest Sambhramotsva on May 9 as part of the institution’s silver jubilee celebrations.

At the graduation ceremony, 567 students of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Information Science and Engineering (ISE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML), Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI&DS) and Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) were conferred degrees.