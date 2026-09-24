Sambhali Trust highlights stories of displaced families at UN Geneva

The Sambhali Trust organised a photo exhibition titled ‘Desert Daughters of India 2.0’ at the United Nations in Geneva on Wednesday, bringing attention to the experiences of displaced and vulnerable communities living in Rajasthan’s desert regions.

The exhibition presented photographs, personal accounts and information panels documenting the journeys of families who migrated to India from Pakistan and have since been rebuilding their lives in Rajasthan. A significant number of the families featured in the exhibition are Hindu families who left Pakistan and settled in India.