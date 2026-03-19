“Desert Daughters of India” spotlighted at UNHRC by Sambhali Trust



Addressing the UNHRC, Rathore drew attention to asylum seekers arriving in Jaisalmer from Pakistan. He described how families undertake perilous journeys across the Thar Desert, often without food or water, in search of safety and dignity. According to him, many migrants express a common sentiment that, despite hardship, living peacefully with dignity in India outweighs the suffering they leave behind.



To amplify these narratives, Sambhali Trust has organised two events in Geneva. A photo exhibition titled "Desert Daughters of India" will be held on March 24, showcasing visual stories of women who have crossed borders under extreme conditions. This will be followed by a side event on March 26 featuring a film screening and the launch of a publication documenting their experiences.



Tasha Mauricette Stoppler, a volunteer representing the Trust, emphasised the importance of addressing minority rights at the global level. She highlighted the organisation's grassroots approach in Rajasthan, where it works closely with marginalised women and children to understand their needs and provide tailored support.