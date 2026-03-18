Asylum-seeking women’s struggles raised at UNHRC by Sambhali founder

Geneva: At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Govind Singh Rathore, Founder of Sambhali Trust, highlighted the urgent challenges faced by asylum-seeking women and girls, calling for stronger global action and gender-responsive policies.



Speaking during General Debate 5 at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Rathore drew attention to the heightened risks faced by displaced women and girls, including violence, exploitation, and disruption of education and livelihoods. He underscored the need for immediate human rights interventions to address these vulnerabilities.



Rathore also showcased the work of Sambhali Trust, which provides safe spaces, education, counselling, and livelihood opportunities to affected women and girls. He emphasised the importance of grassroots organisations in delivering on-the-ground support to vulnerable communities.