Employees at Sam Higginbottom University raise concerns over pending dues

Prayagraj: Teachers and staff at Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in Prayagraj on Thursday continued their protest against the university administration over salary arrears stretching up to 28 months, while also alleging irregularities in promotions and administrative functioning at the university.



The protesting teachers said they have not received salaries for the last 20 to 28 months in some cases, while others reported pending salaries for around 8 months. They demanded immediate release of all withheld salaries, stating that working without pay has become difficult and that they do not want assurances but actual payment of dues.



They also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in promotions and appointments, claiming that senior staff members are being ignored while individuals with less experience are being placed in higher positions. Some protesters alleged that religious considerations are influencing promotions and appointments within the university.