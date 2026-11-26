The other four shortlisted books are Narayani Basu's "A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K.M. Panikkar", "Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History" by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, "A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey" by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian, and Sumana Ramanan's "The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music".