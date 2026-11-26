New Delhi: Historian Sam Dalrymple was on Thursday named the winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2026 for his debut book "Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia".
Announcing this, the New India Foundation said Dalrymple will be presented with the award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh along with a trophy and a citation, at the 15th Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12.
"Shattered Lands", published by HarperCollins imprint Fourth Estate, was selected from a shortlist of five books for its account of the lesser-known partitions of British India.
The jury recognised "Shattered Lands" for its "illuminating exploration of the historical and political forces that shaped" the Indian subcontinent.
"With remarkable depth of research and compelling storytelling, Sam Dalrymple brings to life the intertwined histories of a region divided by borders, yet bound by shared pasts," the jury said in its citation.
"An ambitious and compelling work of history, the book offers fresh perspectives on Partition and its enduring legacies," it added.
The jury was headed by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal and also comprised chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group N Chandrasekaran, partner at Trilegal Rahul Matthan, historians Jahnavi Phalkey and Srinath Raghavan, former diplomat Nirupama Rao, and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.
Sam Dalrymple is a Delhi-raised Scottish historian and award-winning film-maker. Son of William Dalrymple, he co-founded Project Dastaan, a peace-building initiative that reconnects refugees displaced by the Partition of India, in 2018.
The other four shortlisted books are Narayani Basu's "A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K.M. Panikkar", "Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History" by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, "A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey" by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian, and Sumana Ramanan's "The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music".
Instituted by NIF in 2018, the prize aims to foster high-quality research and writing on all aspects of India.
The work can be originally written in English or translated into English, and welcomes a wide range of non-fiction genres.
The past three winners are Aparajith Ramnath (2025), Ashok Gopal (2024), and Akshaya Mukul (2023).
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.