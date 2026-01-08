Salary cut imposed on teachers protesting for pay parity

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education on Wednesday said it would deduct salaries of secondary grade teachers who are protesting for pay parity. It said the pay cut would be implemented from January 5, and directed district authorities to submit details of teachers participating in the protest.

In a circular, the directorate said the distribution of textbooks and notebooks for the third term had been issued after the schools reopened on January 5 and that the strike had affected students’ learning. According to teachers’ associations, around 8,000 to 10,000 secondary grade teachers are protesting across the state since December 26.