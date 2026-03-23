Salary boost incoming: MP govt raises DA to 58%, outlines payout schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers has also approved a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for guest teachers employed in institutions under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. This decision brings their remuneration on a par with that of Guest Teachers (Class 1) in the School Education Department, ensuring equitable pay for educators working in the disability sector. The move aims to recognise their contribution to special education and support inclusive teaching practices across the state.