Sainik Schools have key role in preparing responsible and patriotic citizens: Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Monday asked the Sainik School in East Siang district to focus on discipline, physical fitness, character-building and academic excellence while preparing students for leadership and nation-building.
Parnaik made the remarks when school principal Col Anant Thapan called on him at Lok Bhavan here and briefed him on the school's academic performance, co-curricular achievements, infrastructure development, future plans and challenges, an official statement said.
The governor said Sainik Schools have an important role in preparing disciplined, responsible and patriotic citizens, particularly for leadership roles in the Armed Forces and other areas of public service.
He emphasised that physical fitness, discipline, character-building and academic excellence should remain the core pillars of education in such institutions.
Parnaik also stressed the need for a holistic learning environment and advised the principal to maintain the school campus to the highest standards.
He said a clean, well-maintained and vibrant campus helps students focus on academics, personality development and extracurricular activities while developing a sense of responsibility and pride.
The governor called for creating an environment that encourages students to strive for excellence and develop confidence and leadership qualities.
During the meeting, the principal apprised Parnaik of the challenges faced by the school, including incomplete infrastructure, frequent power outages and erosion of a portion of the building because of flooding.
Stating that the issues had already been taken up with the authorities, he assured that the institution remained committed to providing quality education and all-round development opportunities to its cadets.
Thapan said Sainik School East Siang would continue to focus on developing disciplined, confident and capable young citizens committed to serving the nation.
The governor assured the principal that he would take up the issues related to infrastructure, power supply and flood-induced erosion with the state government to facilitate the smooth functioning and development of the school.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.