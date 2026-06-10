Sainik School graduates lead medical camp for students and staff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 1999 alumni batch of Sainik School Kazhakootam organised a comprehensive free medical camp for the serving and retired staff, their families and the school’s cadets. Organised under the aegis of the Old Boys’ Association, in association with SUT Pattom Multi-Specialty Hospital, the camp was held on the school campus the other day.

The camp, which provided free consultations by 12 specialist doctors across various disciplines, was inaugurated by SUT Pattom Multi-Specialty Hospital CEO Col Rajeev Mannali (Retd), who is also a 1972 alumnus of the school. The event was also attended by the school principal, Col Dhirendra Kumar.

Participants were provided with free diagnostic services, including screenings for hypertension and diabetes, HbA1c testing, liver and renal function tests, and FibroScan liver screenings. The medical team featured doctors from the alumni, their family and friends from the 1998, 1999, and 2000 batches. A free follow-up review camp is scheduled on June 14.