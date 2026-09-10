Sainik School Gorakhpur students complete foundation course in SCUBA diving

Gorakhpur: Sainik School Gorakhpur becomes the first co-educational school in India where all students have completed the foundation course in SCUBA Diving in confined water, the school administration said on Wednesday.
A total of 460 students -- comprising 110 girls and 350 boys aged between 11 and 17 years -- underwent the training programme for SCUBA Diving (Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) in September 2026 and successfully cleared the course.
The training was conducted by noted scuba diver Archana Sardana under the aegis of the Scuba Diving Foundation of India.
School Principal Col D S Chauhan said the achievement marked a significant milestone in experiential learning and adventure education. He added that a selected team of 30 students, comprising 10 girls and 20 boys, is currently undergoing advanced swimming and scuba-diving training in preparation for an upcoming Sea Expedition to Lakshadweep.
According to Chauhan, the Lakshadweep expedition will provide the students with an opportunity to earn internationally recognised scuba-diving certifications while gaining valuable exposure to marine environments. He noted that the initiative is designed to encourage leadership, resilience, and teamwork among students, alongside introducing them to underwater exploration and ocean conservation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.