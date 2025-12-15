SAIL posts 27% YoY sales growth in November 2025

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recorded strong growth in its sales performance during April-November 2025, according to a Ministry of Steel release on Saturday.



The monthly performance for November 2025 also stood out. SAIL said its total sales for the month grew by 27 per cent over November last year.

"Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) delivered an excellent performance in Sales in November 2025, achieving 27% growth over the same period last year," the release said.



The company also reported that it sold 12.7 million tonnes (MT) of steel in the eight-month period, higher than 11.1 MT in the same stretch last year. This marked a 14 per cent rise and set the tone for a steady demand trend in the domestic market.

