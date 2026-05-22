SAIL collaborates with MDI Gurgaon for executive education programme

New Delhi: State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, to collaborate on executive education programmes.
The deal was signed between Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL) Management Training Institute (MTI) and Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon.
This partnership will combine academic knowledge with real-world application through customised leadership programmes, strategy and innovation-driven learning interventions, action learning for measurable business impact, overseas learning programmes, joint research, and consulting and case studies tailored for SAIL executives, the country's largest steel maker said in a statement.
This collaboration aims to strengthen organisational capability while aligning with global best practices.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday by Sanjay Dhar, ED (HR-L&D), MTI, SAIL, and Sumita Rai, Deanâ€“Industry Connect, MDI, Gurgaon, in the presence of K K Singh, Director (Personnel) and other senior executives from SAIL and MDI.
The state-owned steel maker had posted an over 42 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,680 crore during the March quarter of FY26.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore in the year-ago period.
During the January-March period of FY 2025-26, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 30,813 crore from Rs 29,316 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year.
The company's board also approved a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per equity share for FY26.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.