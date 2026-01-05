SAIL clocks highest-ever December sales at 2.1 million tonnes

New Delhi: Maharatna public sector company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has clocked a 37 per cent jump in sales volume for December at 2.1 million tonnes (MT), compared with the corresponding figure of 1.5 MT achieved in December 2024.

"This is the best ever showing for the month of December, and saw the company scale new peaks across product categories and different sales channels with significant inventory reduction. The performance was buoyed by maintaining a strong focus on customer deliveries. SAIL has also been undertaking branding initiatives with renewed vigour recently," the company said in a statement issued on Monday.