Sai University Vice Chancellor speaks at BRICS Business Forum During AI Journey 2025, Moscow

In his address, Prof. Abraham painted a compelling vision of artificial intelligence as a shared global ecosystem -- not merely a technological tool, but a domain requiring coordinated scientific cooperation, ethical frameworks, and inclusive innovation. He argued that BRICS nations, which together represent a substantial segment of the global population and a growing share of worldwide R&D, are uniquely positioned to lead this cooperative effort.



Key themes of his address included:

* The strategic value of cross-national AI research hubs and shared laboratories, enabling scientists from São Paulo, Shanghai, Pretoria, Moscow, New Delhi, and beyond to collaborate on AI solutions.



* Talent mobility and unified research programmes -- advocating for researcher exchanges, joint doctoral and postdoctoral initiatives, and continuous lifelong learning, ensuring that AI talent and knowledge flow across borders.

* Education reform and industry-academia integration -- stressing the need for modern academic structures and micro-credentialing in specialised AI domains, so the next generation of professionals are ready for real-world challenges.

* Potential impact of collaborative AI on critical sectors: digital healthcare, agriculture automation, sustainable manufacturing, financial inclusion, regulatory compliance, and more -- helping BRICS nations address socio-economic challenges while leapfrogging traditional development constraints.

