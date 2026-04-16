Sahyadri Carnival 2026 to showcase student talent and innovation in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is set to host Sahyadri Carnival 2026 on April 17, promising a vibrant platform for student talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The carnival will feature three flagship events - Sahyadri Whiz Quiz, Marketverse, and Student Corner - drawing participation from students across Karnataka.
The Sahyadri Whiz Quiz has already generated wide academic interest, with preliminary rounds conducted in nearly 40 colleges across regions such as Bhatkal, Brahmavara, Karwar, Coorg, Puttur, Sullia, and Bantwal. More than 4,000 students took part in the preliminaries, with 500 shortlisted for the grand finale at the carnival.
Winners will receive cash prizes of Rs.25,000, Rs.15,000, and Rs.10,000, along with consolation prizes for three teams.Marketverse will provide hands-on industry exposure, with around 15 companies, including Kaveri Tata Motors, Renault, Ather Energy, Polar Bear, Laziz Pizza, Bajaj Auto, and KTM setting up stalls on campus. MBA students will manage these stalls, gaining practical experience in marketing, sales, and customer engagement.
The Student Corner will feature 15 stalls run by students from various colleges, offering food, fashion accessories, handmade crafts, lifestyle products, games, and creative merchandise. A competition will be held to identify the stall generating the highest revenue.
The event will be inaugurated by Athmika Amin, Director of JV Group of Companies, as Chief Guest. Alumna Raksha P. Chilimbi will attend as Alumni Guest. Trustees Devadas Hegde and Jagannath Chowta, along with Principal Dr. S. S. Injaganeri and other dignitaries, will be present.The organisers have invited the public to attend the carnival, which will feature a lively mix of food stalls, entertainment, games, and innovative student-led ventures.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.