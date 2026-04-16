Sahyadri Carnival 2026 to showcase student talent and innovation in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is set to host Sahyadri Carnival 2026 on April 17, promising a vibrant platform for student talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The carnival will feature three flagship events - Sahyadri Whiz Quiz, Marketverse, and Student Corner - drawing participation from students across Karnataka.

The Sahyadri Whiz Quiz has already generated wide academic interest, with preliminary rounds conducted in nearly 40 colleges across regions such as Bhatkal, Brahmavara, Karwar, Coorg, Puttur, Sullia, and Bantwal. More than 4,000 students took part in the preliminaries, with 500 shortlisted for the grand finale at the carnival.