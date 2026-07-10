Safe workplaces are a legal right for women, not a luxury: NCW Chairperson

Kannauj, July 10 (IANS): National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre (OSC) and led a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) training programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, said an official.
While addressing participants at the POSH training programme, Rahatkar said that the empowerment of women is possible only when every workplace is safe, respectful, and provides equal opportunities.
She emphasised the formation of competent and impartial Internal Committees (IC) for the effective implementation of the POSH Act, 2013, the transparent, confidential, and timely resolution of complaints, regular monitoring of compliance, awareness about Local Committees (LC) for women in the unorganised sector, and the regular capacity building of employers and employees.
The NCW Chairperson stated that a safe workplace is not just a legal obligation but the foundation of women's economic empowerment and nation-building.
In a message on X, the NCW wrote, “Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Mrs Vijaya Rahatkar, today inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre (OSC) located in Kannauj, reviewed the facilities and services available there, and directed the officials to ensure prompt, sensitive, and effective assistance to women.”
“Thereafter, in the programme organised subsequently, she distributed benefits to beneficiaries under various public welfare schemes, participated in the 'annaprashan' ceremony for newborn infants and the ‘god bharai’ programme, and provided mobile phones to women, cheques to children, and scientific equipment to various institutions,” said the NCW.
On Thursday, Rahatkar visited Kanpur to lead key engagements on gender-sensitive policing, workplace safety, grievance redressal, and institutional strengthening for women’s empowerment.
During her Kanpur visit, the NCW Chairperson held a ‘Mahila Jansunvai’ at Circuit House and later discussed women's safety and welfare issues with senior administration and police officials of the Kanpur division.
At the inaugural session of Shakti Aur Suraksha, Rahatkar highlighted the need for advancing gender-sensitive policing.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.