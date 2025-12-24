Safe-haven demand lifts gold to all-time highs; Analysts see further upside on macro tailwinds

New Delhi: Gold prices extended their historic rally on global and domestic markets, buoyed by a weakening U.S. dollar, persistent geopolitical tensions and sustained inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reinforcing the metal's role as a preferred safe-haven asset amid mounting economic uncertainty.



In international markets, spot gold surged past $4,500 per ounce, while domestic prices climbed above Rs 1,40,500 per 10 grams, marking fresh record highs. Gold prices in 2025 are on track for their strongest annual gain since 1979, with an increase of around 70%.



Analysts said the rally reflects a confluence of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors that continue to reshape investor behaviour.

They believed that a weaker US dollar as well as escalating geo-political tensions are being reflected in the continuous surge in the prices.

High demand from investors, particularly through gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and physical bar and coin purchases, has further fueled the price surge.