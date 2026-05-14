DFY India donates e-Ambulance to Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): An e-ambulance has been donated to VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital by DFY India under its CSR initiative to support patient movement within the hospital premises, officials said on Thursday.
The initiative has been launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote green mobility, sustainable healthcare infrastructure, and reduce fuel dependence through clean energy solutions.
The e-Ambulance was inaugurated by hospital Director Dr Kavita Sharma in the presence of Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba and Doctors For You (DFY) India president Dr Rajat Jain, the hospital said in a statement.
According to the statement, the e-ambulance will facilitate quick and eco-friendly transportation of patients within the hospital campus, improving accessibility and patient support services.
"VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital caters to a large number of patients every day, and initiatives that strengthen patient support services are always valuable. We appreciate DFY India for contributing the e-Ambulance under its CSR initiative, which will help enhance patient mobility within the hospital campus in an environment-friendly manner," Sharma said.
Dr Rajat Jain said DFY India remained committed to supporting meaningful healthcare initiatives through CSR activities.
"We are honoured to collaborate with VMMC and Safdarjung hospital in contributing towards patient welfare and sustainable healthcare solutions," he said.
The initiative reflects the growing collaboration between healthcare institutions and corporate organizations to improve patient-centric services and promote green healthcare practices, the statement said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.
MDO