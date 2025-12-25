Sadie Sink talks about her interest in fashion

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Sadie Sink is quite satisfied with her modelling work. The 23-year-old actress made her runway debut for Undercover in 2018. It came just months after becoming a household name playing Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She has subsequently walked for brands, and has been fascinated by the fashion world from a very young age. She told Australia’s Elle magazine, “I’ve always been very interested in fashion. I remember being very young and sketching out dresses and (my brother Mitchell) and I would play games where we would be like, ‘Okay, we’re designing a dress for Blah-Blah and she’s going here and you have to incorporate this colour’. To be able to mesh acting with fashion and work with brands I never dreamt I’d even get to wear or own has been super amazing”.