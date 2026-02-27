PM Modi salutes Chandrashekhar Azad for his unwavering fight for freedom

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, remembering his supreme sacrifice in India's struggle for Independence.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On the martyrdom day of Chandrashekhar Azad, the valiant son of Mother India, my respectful homage to him. He sacrificed everything to free Mother India from the shackles of slavery, for which he will be remembered forever."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, recalling his unparalleled contribution to India's independence movement and describing his life as a saga of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism.