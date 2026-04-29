Sacred Buddha relics arrive in Ladakh for public display

Ladakh [India], April 29 (ANI): The sacred relics of Lord Buddha reached Ladakh on Wednesday for a public exposition scheduled to take place from 1 May to 15 May.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, joined by high-ranking officials and security personnel, received the relics at the Air Force Airport. The holy remains were flown in via a dedicated aircraft of the Air Force under rigorous security protocols.

Noting the significance of the arrival, the Lieutenant Governor stated, "Today, the holy relics of Buddha were brought to Ladakh, and they received a grand welcome here."

Detailing the immediate logistics, Saxena explained that the relics are currently being transitioned within the airport. "They are currently being taken from the technical area of the airport to the living quarters and will be kept in safe custody there," he said.

The exposition is set to coincide with a major religious milestone in the Buddhist calendar, with Saxena confirming, "They will be opened to the public on May 1st, the day of Buddha Purnima."

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by senior leadership from the Union government. "The Home Minister is visiting on that day, and this will be a major event in front of him," the Lieutenant Governor added.

Following their arrival at the airport, the relics were moved on a specialised flatbed truck to Jivatsal. They have been installed there for the upcoming display, which is set to commence on 1 of next month.

Notably, this marks the first instance where these sacred relics have been moved from their permanent site for an exhibition inside the borders of the country. The relics are considered to embody the living presence of Lord Buddha and his universal teachings.

The event is viewed as a significant religious occasion and a strategic move to highlight the extensive Buddhist legacy of India. Given its renowned monasteries and spiritual environment, Ladakh was selected as the primary venue for the gathering.

According to the itinerary, the exposition is slated to move to Zanskar on 11 and 12 May, with a final ceremony scheduled in Leh on 14 May. The relics are due to be transported back on 15 May, as part of a programme intended to enhance cultural connections and provide a boost to spiritual tourism in the region.

(ANI)