Sachin Pilot accuses Rajasthan BJP of administrative negligence, cites paper leaks, hospital deaths and civic lapses

Jaipur (IANS): Congress National General Secretary, former Deputy Chief Minister and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan has failed to uphold its basic responsibilities of providing quality education, healthcare and public safety, accusing it of administrative negligence and poor governance.
Pilot said on Friday that the condition of the education and healthcare systems continues to deteriorate.
He cited the deaths of pregnant women in Bikaner and Kota, as well as the collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, as examples of administrative negligence and government failure.
He said that ensuring quality education, healthcare and public safety is the foremost responsibility of any government, but alleged that the present administration has failed on all three counts.
Pilot alleged that recurring paper leaks have jeopardised the future of the state's youth, healthcare services have deteriorated, local body elections are being delayed, and the state government has remained indifferent to the everyday concerns of the people.
The Congress leader made these remarks while addressing public gatherings during his tour of the Tonk Assembly constituency.
He spoke at programmes in Lakshmipura Jatan (Gram Panchayat Aliyari of Panchayat Samiti Todaraisingh), Gram Panchayat Hamirpur, and Kuhada Khurd (Gram Panchayat Indokia).
He also addressed a conference organised by the District Tribal Congress.
Referring to recent incidents, Pilot said the condition of the education and healthcare systems continues to deteriorate.
Speaking on paper leak incidents, Pilot said lakhs of young people spend years preparing for competitive examinations while their families invest their hard-earned savings in their education.
Repeated examination paper leaks, he added, have shattered the aspirations of deserving candidates.
He alleged that students are being pushed towards despair while the state government has failed to fix accountability, taking action only against lower-level employees instead of those responsible for systemic failures.
Pilot also called for an impartial and transparent investigation into the allegations concerning the utilisation of donations made by devotees for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying that the truth should be placed before the nation.
He said transparency and accountability are essential for maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions.
Alleging that elections to local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions are being deliberately delayed despite repeated judicial directions, Pilot said the state government was reluctant to face the electorate and was weakening democratic institutions.
Highlighting the concerns of farmers and labourers, the Congress leader said inflation continues to rise while farmers are not receiving remunerative prices for their produce.
"At the same time, the costs of electricity, fertilisers, seeds and irrigation have increased, and the impact of welfare programmes such as MGNREGA has steadily weakened."
He asserted that the Congress would continue to raise these issues both inside the Legislature and through public movements.
During his visit, Pilot inaugurated and inspected development works worth more than Rs 1 crore across the Tonk Assembly constituency, including educational infrastructure, roads, drainage works and water conservation projects.
The inaugurated works include improvements to school infrastructure, village roads, drainage systems and water conservation facilities aimed at strengthening basic civic amenities across the Assembly constituency.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.