Sachin Pilot accuses Centre of ‘authoritarian’ handling of NEET, questions PM Modi’s silence on students’ concerns

Jaipur, Rajasthan (IANS): Congress General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Central government over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, accusing it of jeopardising the future of students and demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Addressing reporters in Dausa, Pilot alleged that the Centre's handling of issues concerning students reflected an "authoritarian attitude" and said the Education Minister should accept responsibility for what he described as the "shattered aspirations of thousands of young people".
Referring to the recent protests in Delhi, the Congress leader criticised the Union government's response to demonstrations by opposition leaders and students.
He said Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were peacefully protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence to demand the Education Minister's resignation and the withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students.
Pilot questioned the action taken against the opposition leaders and urged the Union government to withdraw what he described as false cases registered against students.
He said the issue was not about political parties or ideology but about safeguarding the interests of the country's youth.
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the Union government was ignoring the concerns of students and warned that losing the confidence of young people in public institutions could have serious consequences for the country.
The Congress leader also criticised what he described as the BJP's reliance on publicity and divisive politics, saying such an approach could not address the real issues affecting the youth.
Pilot also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, alleging that incidents involving students and protesters had taken place in the national capital without an adequate response from the Union government.
He said that as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi was fulfilling his constitutional role by raising concerns about students and demanding accountability from the Union government.
According to Pilot, the Prime Minister should respond to the Opposition's concerns instead of remaining silent on an issue affecting thousands of students.
The Centre has said that the integrity of the examination process is being protected and has defended its handling of education-related issues.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.