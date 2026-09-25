SACAS Graduation Day: Governor Arlekar urges graduates to drive Viksit Bharat 2047

Chennai: SA College of Arts & Science (SACAS) held its Graduation Day ceremony on September 23, with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urging graduates to turn their ideas into enterprises, create employment opportunities and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The program began with a solemn academic procession, after which Chairman Thiru D Duraiswamy officially opened the proceedings. Principal Dr S Anbalagan welcomed the gathering. The ceremony was also graced by the Board of Trustees.

The Chief Guest, Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Tamil Nadu and Keralam, awarded degree certificates to the Graduates. A total of 1,065 graduates received their degrees, while 11 university rank holders and 22 academic toppers were honored for exceptional academic achievements.

In his address, the Governor encouraged graduates to turn their ideas into enterprises, create jobs, and actively contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He highlighted how the support of parents, teachers, and society helps shape well-rounded, responsible citizens.

During the ceremony, Correspondent Thiru P Venkatesh Raja administered the graduation pledge, with graduates repeating the solemn words after him. The event concluded with the signing of the convocation register and the national anthem, leaving the new graduates inspired for their journey ahead.