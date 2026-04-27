Sabarimala forest path cleared in initiative by Church youth groups

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a bid to protect the fragile ecosystem along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route, the Malankara Catholic Youth Movement (MCYM) of the Tiruvalla Archdiocese organised a large-scale clean-up drive, ‘Veru 2026’, along the Erumeli–Mukkada forest path. The initiative was held in association with the Erumeli panchayat and the forest department.

Around 200 youth volunteers from across the archdiocese participated in the drive, which began at 9am and continued till evening.

The team cleared nearly 10 tonnes of waste, including plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable materials, from a 4-km stretch of the forest trail used by Sabarimala pilgrims.

The programme was inaugurated by Tiruvalla Archdiocese head Thomas Mar Koorilos Metropolitan, with MCYM archdiocese president Adv Jibin K John presiding over.

KCYM state president Shibin Shaji, Mukkada St Thomas Malankara Syrian Catholic Church parish vicar Fr Koshi Mannil, Erumeli panchayat president Ambili Sajeevan, and other officials addressed the gathering.

Forest officials, including Range Forest Officer Dileef B and deputy range forest officers, along with health and sanitation personnel, took part in the drive. The collected waste was later handed over to the forest department for proper disposal.

The initiative highlights a community-driven effort to preserve the environment and ensure a cleaner pilgrimage route for Sabarimala devotees.