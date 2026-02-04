SaaS AI threat rattles US, India IT stocks; Infosys dips over 8 pc

New Delhi: Concerns over software stocks globally impacted Indian IT stocks on Wednesday as US AI firm Anthropic expanded its enterprise AI assistant with a new automation layer designed to handle complete business workflows.

Investor caution of artificial intelligence replacing significant portions of the software business, resulting in a massive sell-off now known as the "SaaSpocalypse."

The new AI assistant could automate legal document reviews, compliance checks, sales planning, marketing campaign analysis, financial reconciliation, data visualisation, SQL‑based reporting and enterprise‑wide document search, the reports said.