SAAP launches Statewide league to nurture young athletes from district-level

VIJAYAWADA: In its bid to build a new league for the grassroots, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) hosted an interactive event on Thursday.

The event titled, Interaction with International Athletes of AP, brought together 40 elite athletes to discuss the future of sports in the state.

The League was launched in the presence of Sports minister Mandipalli Rampasad Reddy, SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, secretary for sports Ajay Jain and SAAP managing director S Bharani.

The event marked the formal launch of the SAAP League, an all-inclusive, structured, year-long multi-sport system aimed at creating a merit-based pathway for young athletes from district-level competition to high-performance training. The interaction featured leading sporting icons and national-level athletes.