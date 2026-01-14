S. Korean chipmakers feared to be targets of 'patent trolls'

Seoul: Amid a recent supercycle in the chip industry led by an artificial intelligence (AI) boom, South Korean chipmakers are becoming vulnerable to non-practicing entities (NPEs) as Washington moves to strengthen patent protection, industry watchers said on Wednesday.

NPEs, commonly known as "patent trolls," generate profits by licensing or enforcing patents rather than producing goods, reports Yonhap news agency.

Such concerns have emerged as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. post record-breaking earnings and expand their presence in the global chip market, increasing incentives for NPEs to file patent lawsuits.