Rwanda to test AI-powered technology in clinics under new Gates Foundation project

Kigali: Rwanda will test technology powered by artificial intelligence in more than 50 health clinics as part of a new initiative by the Gates Foundation to support 1,000 clinics across Africa with the aim to improve health care services.

The technology is intended to strengthen rather than replace clinical judgment, while improving efficiency within an already stretched health system, Andrew Muhire, a senior official with Rwanda's Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Rwanda's now has one health care worker for 1,000 patients - far from the globally recommended ratio of 4:1,000.