RVR & JC students excel in national e-bike contest

VIJAYAWADA: Students of RVR & JC College of Engineering, Guntur, showcased outstanding performance at the National Level E-Bike Design Challenge (Season 5.0) – 2025, held at Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology, Coimbatore.

Organised by Mectron Motors, the competition saw participation from several engineering colleges across India.

The RVR & JC team emerged as the runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for their innovative electric bike design.