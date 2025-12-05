Russian Education Agency opens branch in Delhi

The Russian Education Agency, a joint venture of Synergy Corporation and Innopraktika, announced the launch of a branch in Delhi on Thursday, December 4.

This move aims to strengthen the cultural and educational relations between India and Russia, as well as assist Indian students seeking admission to Russian universities.

According to the organisation, the New Delhi office will act as a specialised support centre for Indian applicants, providing help on selecting academic programmes and colleges, completing admission requirements, obtaining visas, and processing other essential documents.

The programme is expected to simplify the process for Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in Russia, BW reports.

The Russian Education Agency now collaborates with numerous top Russian colleges and intends to expand its presence in India, with new branches slated for Mumbai and Chennai in 2026.

It intends to assist the enrolment of around 10,000 Indian students in Russian universities next year.

As part of its cultural outreach, the organisation will promote the Russian language and theme-based instructional activities in Indian schools.

On the day of the branch's opening, the first set of interactive classes dubbed "Bridge of Friendship: Russia and India" was held in Delhi schools, with over 1,000 high school students participating. Similar sessions are scheduled across the country.