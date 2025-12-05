Russia will be a reliable supplier of energy to India, says President Putin

New Delhi: Russia has reaffirmed its long-standing energy partnership with India, with President Vladimir Putin declaring that Moscow will remain a steady, uninterrupted supplier for the country's fast-growing economy.



While addressing the joint press address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the two countries are seeing "successful partnership in energy," adding that "Russia is a reliable supply of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required for the development of India's energy. We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy."