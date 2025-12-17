Russia's sporting excellence meets art in new TV BRICS series for BRICS+ audiences

Moscow : A new documentary initiative titled 'The Art of Sport,' produced by the TV BRICS International Media Network, is set to reach audiences across BRICS+ nations, a release said.



The television series highlights contemporary Russian achievements in physical culture and sports, presenting them through an artistic lens that emphasises beauty, expression and creativity. According to TV BRICS, the project blends athletic excellence with various forms of art, offering viewers a visually rich and conceptually engaging narrative.



The documentaries will first air on the Russian-language TV BRICS channel on December 17 and 24, 2025, after which the series will be translated into foreign languages and shared with TV BRICS partner media outlets worldwide.

