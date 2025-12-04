'Russia, India to push toward USD 100 billion trade turnover by 2030'

"Today's event, the opening of the VTB bank flagship office, is just one step towards achieving this goal. The more opportunities there are for settlements, the simpler trade and economic relations will be carried out. Therefore, today's event is just another step, I repeat, towards achieving this goal," he said.



Reflecting on the progress already made, Siluanov noted how the current figures have surpassed earlier expectations. "In 2018, Vladimir Vladimirovich said that the target was 30 billion dollars, but our trade turnover is 68 billion. How did we manage to be even twice as fast, what helped."