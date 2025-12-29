Russia FM Lavrov reaffirms Taiwan as integral part of China, opposes any form of independence

He said debates around Taiwan are often conducted "in isolation from reality and by manipulating facts," adding that the wider context is frequently overlooked in international discussions.

Lavrov further said that several countries, despite publicly committing to the One-China policy, in practice support maintaining the status quo.

He described such an approach as "their disagreement with the principle of China's national reunification."

In this backdrop, Lavrov said Taiwan is increasingly being used as an instrument of "military-strategic deterrence" against Beijing.

He alleged that some Western nations seek to benefit from Taiwan's financial resources and technological capabilities, including through the sale of costly US weapons to Taipei.

