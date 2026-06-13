Rural students prefer colleges closer to home, finds Tiruchy trend

TIRUCHY: With the expansion of higher education infrastructure, government arts and science colleges in rural areas are witnessing higher enrolment in commerce courses compared to better ranked Tiruchy city colleges. Education department officials attribute it to a growing preference among students for colleges close to their hometowns than city colleges with higher ranking.

Tiruchy district has seven government arts and science colleges, including EVR Periyar Government Arts College in the city, institutions at Srirangam and Thuvakudi in suburbs, and colleges in Musiri, Lalgudi, Manapparai and Thuraiyur in rural areas. The latter two were established in the last four years to improve access to higher education in rural areas.

College administrators attribute the trend to the expansion of higher education infrastructure in smaller towns, which has reduced the need for students to travel to Tiruchy city for undergraduate studies. K Angammal, principal of EVR Periyar Government Arts and Science College, said B.Com continues to be the institution’s most sought-after programme, but admission rate has fallen compared to previous years. “The first phase of counselling for the course was held on June 8 and 9. Usually, nearly 180 of the 240 seats are filled during the first phase itself. This year, only around 120 seats have been filled,” she said. The college has an A rating in NAAC.

According to Angammal, the pattern has also been observed in admission rate from neighbouring districts. “Earlier, we used to receive a large number of students from neighbouring districts such as Perambalur. This year, the numbers have reduced considerably, especially after a government college was established at Kolakkanatham in Perambalur district,” she added.

A similar pattern has been observed at Government Arts and Science College, Thuvakudi. Principal P Satya said admissions to commerce courses have been declining steadily over the past few years. “We have 320 seats and only around 40% of the seats in commerce courses have been filled so far. We expect a similar trend in science courses as well, as students now prefer nearby colleges. While this has affected enrolment in urban and suburban institutions, it is a positive sign that higher education is becoming more accessible in rural areas,” he said. The college has a B plus rating in NAAC.

In contrast, Government Arts and Science College, Manapparai, established in 2022, and Thuraiyur in 2025 has received a strong response from students. The college has nearly filled all 120 seats in its commerce programme and has sought approval for additional intake. “When the college started, we had to actively campaign for admissions. Now, we have requested Bharathidasan University to increase the intake in the commerce course as all seats have been filled and many more students are interested in joining. A major role in the institution’s growth can be attributed to its proximity to students’ homes,” said principal N Malarmathi. The college in Thuraiyur has also received high admission rate compared to the colleges in Musiri and Lalgudi which were established several years ago.

Yelina Yashin, a Class 12 graduate from Manapparai who opted to join the Manapparai government college, said proximity and feedback from seniors influenced her choice. “Placements are generally low in most government colleges, and teaching quality is the main difference. Some people told me that city colleges, such as EVR Periyar, would be better. But many seniors studying here said the faculty is good and there is not much difference. So, I chose the college in Manapparai,” she said.

A senior Higher Education Department official said the trend was expected as the newer colleges were established based on local demand. “Colleges in Manapparai and Thuraiyur have witnessed encouraging enrolment over the past two years. This has naturally had some impact on older institutions such as EVR Periyar, Thuvakudi and Musiri. However, it is a healthy development as it reflects improved access to higher education for rural students,” the official said.

This story has been written by Vivanesh Parthiban.