Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Rural students perform better than urban Hassan district

Hassan: For the first time the Pass percentage of the rural students is more than the urban students in SSLC exams in Hassan district. Interestingly the pass percentage of students of unaided educational institutions is also high with 99.46 percent the highest in Hassan district.

Statistics available with the Express total 475 students have scored 600 and above among 18566 students passed in the exams. 31 of total 5717 students of unaided institutions failed in the exams.

Hassan taluk stands first with 149 students secured more than 600 marks in the district followed by 90 students in Arasikere, 69 in Channarayapatna, 35 in Arakalgud, 33 in Belur and 15 students in Alur taluk. 2188 students have passed with A+ grade , 3792 students get A grade and 3951 students B grade in the district. The pass percentage of English medium school students is more compared to Kannada medium students in the district.

The top ten students in the district are Sumenda Mourya BS [623], Sana KR , Charitara HR, Nirup Babu UK and Punya R scored 622 each, Aadithya Gowda V, Bhoomika VN and Dhawan Gowda SP , Likhita D and Inchara S scored 621 marks each. 146 government schools, 26 Aided schools and 86 unaided schools got the cent percent results in the district.

According to Balaram, the deputy director for public instruction, the rural students performed better compared to urban students for the first time. The initiatives by the department helps to improve the results with securing 4th place from 6th place last year, he added.