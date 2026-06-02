Run campaign in schools on SIR, Census to spread awareness: Jharkhand CM to officials

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed officials to run a campaign in schools to spread awareness about the Census and the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls.
Field visits for houselisting and household data collection under the first phase of Census 2027 are underway across Jharkhand and will continue till June 14.
On the other hand, the Election Commission has announced the conduct of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30.
While reviewing the functions of the SC, ST, OBC and Minority Welfare Department, the chief minister also asked the school education and literacy department to carry out campaigns in schools, as the children will make their parents aware of these exercises.
"Run a campaign in the schools under the Welfare Department to provide children with information on topics related to SIR and Census so that they can also make their parents aware of these. The Education Department should also carry out the same campaign in all its schools," Soren posted on X.
He also reviewed the Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme and interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme through video conferencing.
Soren directed the officials to ensure the expeditious disposal of all pending applications received under the scheme, so that eligible beneficiaries can receive the benefits on time, according to an official release.
The chief minister also ordered the setting up of a call centre for communication with beneficiaries and receiving their feedback.
"Cycle distribution is also essential for differently-abled students. Submit a proposal to provide them with tricycles," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.