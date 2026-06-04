Rahul Gandhi blames government for ‘ruined education system’ after NEET paper leak

New Delhi (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday launched a sharp attack against the central government following the cancellation of the NEET examination, highlighting the immense struggles of students and their families whose dreams were shattered by the recurring paper leak controversies. The leader stated that the young generation of India is paying the price for the 'ruined 'education system.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition in a post on X recounted the tragic circumstances behind the student's passing following the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Akanksha wanted to become a doctor and serve the nation and society. Akanksha's father is a farmer. To fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor, he took a loan of ₹3 lakh on a Kisan Credit Card. And he took up a job as a cook in Nagpur, so that his daughter could attend coaching there. A father did everything he could. Then the NEET paper leaked. The exam was cancelled. In that uncertainty, Akanksha left us forever."

"Akanksha's death was not suicide, it's the consequence of a corrupt, broken system under Modi ji. And Dharmendra Pradhan ji? He's still in his chair today. The same committee. The same transfers. The same investigations. No reforms, no justice. Modi ji, power is not permanent, it comes and goes. But the extent to which you've ruined the education system in 12 years, an entire young generation of India is paying the price for it," he wrote.

On Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue court allowed the application of NEET UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, seeking permission to have books to study for the NEET UG re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande till June 15. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta allowed the application of Yash Yadav to have books in judicial custody.

Advocate Ambika appeared for Yash Yadav through video conferencing and submitted that he requires books for preparation of the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21. She also submitted that he had also appeared in the NEET UG Exam on May 3.

During the hearing, the court asked the counsel whether she had confirmed that he would be allowed by the NTA to appear in the exam, as he is an accused in this case. Has he been issued the admission card?

On May 20, the Rouse Avenue court remanded 5 accsued in judicial custody after CBI interrogation in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

Investigation officer Deputy SP Pawan Kumar Kaushik moved applications seeking extension of judicial custody. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh appeared for the CBI.

It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12, 2026, on the complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in the exam, etc.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons. It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Bival. Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs 12 lakh.In this case, the CBI has also arrested Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr. Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah. All these accused persons are in judicial custody after CBI interrogation.

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.