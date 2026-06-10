RTIH targets rural youth with new skill development drive

VIJAYAWADA: Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) on Tuesday announced recruitment for its Rural Entrepreneurship Fellowship programme, targeting youth in Guntur, Kakinada, Chittoor, and Polavaram regions. The initiative aims to strengthen rural entrepreneurship, innovation, and livelihood generation by placing candidates directly in field communities.

Selected candidates will collaborate with rural youth, women, farmers, self-help groups, and micro-entrepreneurs to design and implement entrepreneurship and livelihood programmes.

The fellowship is looking for candidates with a degree in any discipline, proficiency in Telugu and English, MS Office knowledge, and a genuine interest in rural development. Applicants must belong to the four specified regions.

The program offers a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 along with expert mentoring, structured training, and hands-on experience in the rural entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Candidates will also gain access to professional networks and career growth pathways in the development sector. Interested candidates can apply by contacting RTIH at gri.rtih@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is June 19, 2026.

RTIH said that the fellowship is an opportunity for youth committed to rural transformation and social impact to contribute meaningfully while building their own skills and careers in grassroots development.