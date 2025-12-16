RTIH hosts US Consul General Laura Williams for talks on India–US tech collaboration

VIJAYAWADA: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) of the Government of Andhra Pradesh hosted US Consul General Laura Williams on Monday for an interactive engagement focused on strengthening India–US cooperation in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

During her visit, Williams held detailed discussions with RTIH leadership to understand the Hub’s vision, ongoing programs, and its role in nurturing startups across the state.

The interaction highlighted RTIH’s efforts to boost innovation-driven solutions addressing societal and public-good challenges through technology.

As part of the programme, several RTIH-supported startups presented their work in areas including artificial intelligence, data-driven platforms, and advanced technology applications.