RSSB revises CET 2026 schedule, Senior Secondary exam from December 1

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has revised the examination schedule for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2026. The Senior Secondary Level examination will now be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026, while the Graduation Level CET will be held from January 16 to 18, 2027.
The revised dates replace the earlier schedule under which the Senior Secondary Level examination was to be held from October 23 to 25 and the Graduation Level examination from December 1 to 3.
What are the revised CET dates?
The Graduation Level examination is being conducted in January 2027 but continues to be listed as the CET 2026 examination.
The revised schedule is part of RSSB's updated examination calendar, which covers recruitment examinations scheduled between November 2026 and February 2027.
Why were the dates changed?
The schedule was revised amid preparations for local body and panchayat elections in Rajasthan. RSSB Chairman Alok Raj said the board had taken into account the requirement of government officials and employees for election-related duties while finalising the examination schedule.
The change affects more than 40 lakh candidates who registered for the two CET examinations. Around 24.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Senior Secondary Level CET, while approximately 17 lakh have applied for the Graduation Level examination.
What should candidates know?
Candidates appearing for the Senior Secondary Level CET will now have to prepare for the December 1 to 3 examination window instead of the earlier October dates. The Graduation Level CET candidates will appear in January 2027.
RSSB has advised candidates to follow the revised examination calendar and check the board's official website for further information on admit cards, examination centres, shift timings and other examination-day instructions.
Admit cards are expected to be made available online before the respective examinations. Candidates will need to download them through the RSSB website, as the board does not send hall tickets by post.
The CET is used as an eligibility screening examination for various recruitment processes conducted by the Rajasthan government. Candidates who qualify can subsequently apply for recruitment examinations for posts covered by the respective CET level, subject to the eligibility requirements of individual recruitments.