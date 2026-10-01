RSSB revises CET 2026 schedule, Senior Secondary exam from December 1

What should candidates know?

Candidates appearing for the Senior Secondary Level CET will now have to prepare for the December 1 to 3 examination window instead of the earlier October dates. The Graduation Level CET candidates will appear in January 2027.

RSSB has advised candidates to follow the revised examination calendar and check the board's official website for further information on admit cards, examination centres, shift timings and other examination-day instructions.

Admit cards are expected to be made available online before the respective examinations. Candidates will need to download them through the RSSB website, as the board does not send hall tickets by post.

The CET is used as an eligibility screening examination for various recruitment processes conducted by the Rajasthan government. Candidates who qualify can subsequently apply for recruitment examinations for posts covered by the respective CET level, subject to the eligibility requirements of individual recruitments.