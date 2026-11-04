RSS targets youth substance abuse with nationwide mental health counselling and family support drive

Indore, Nov 4 (IANS): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced plans to intensify social awareness efforts against growing substance abuse among youth while also undertaking major organisational restructuring, following deliberations at the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day meeting on Wednesday, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said the organisation had recently conducted an extensive outreach programme across 8,346 towns and 5,028 clusters, engaging 3,79,581 community leaders and representatives of various social organisations.
A key objective of the campaign was to promote social harmony and ensure the eradication of all forms of discrimination within Hindu society.
The meeting, from November 2 to 4, reviewed progress on five identified areas of social transformation and emphasised the need for sustained engagement with individuals and organisations working to bring about positive change in society.
The RSS leader said special attention would be given to maintaining regular contact with grassroots workers involved in these initiatives. One of the major concerns highlighted during the discussions was the rising menace of drug abuse among youth.
Describing the issue as a serious social challenge, Hosabale said narcotics addiction is being fuelled by a vast and organised international network. While acknowledging the efforts of the Central government and security agencies to curb drug trafficking, the organisation stressed that society also has a crucial role to play in prevention and awareness.
The RSS leader said it plans to work with various social organisations and institutions to create awareness against substance abuse, provide mental health counselling to affected individuals and extend support to their families. A comprehensive strategy for coordinating such efforts was discussed during the meeting.
On the organisational front, the RSS leader announced a major restructuring exercise.
The Sangh currently functions through 40 prants (provinces), but, after the election of Sanghchalaks and the formation of new executive committees in November and December, the structure will be reorganised into 88 sambhags (divisions). The meeting deliberated on preparing operational plans tailored to the needs and conditions of each division.
The ABKM also adopted resolutions paying tribute to three prominent personalities associated with Hindu social awakening. The meeting remembered Swami Shraddhanand on the centenary of his martyrdom and also recalled the contributions of Swami Sadanand. Both saints were recognised for their efforts to prevent religious conversions, promote education and healthcare among tribal communities, and strengthen social and cultural awareness.
The RSS called upon society to continue the service activities initiated by them.
Another resolution marked the 200th birth anniversary of Rajnarayan Basu, regarded as a pioneering figure in India's cultural renaissance.
The meeting also discussed RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's recent visits to the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. According to the organisation, Bhagwat interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, academics and community leaders, sharing India's message of global unity and the oneness of humanity.
During the visits, he attended programmes at institutions, including a Swaminarayan temple and a Khalsa Gurdwara, engaging in discussions on the RSS's organisational model and its approach to developing dedicated volunteers committed to national and social service.
RSS leader Hosabale said there was considerable curiosity among overseas audiences about the functioning of the Sangh, particularly its shakha-based system and its long-term approach to character building and community service.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.