RSS leader Atul Limaye terms Jantar Mantar student protest 'anti-national' and 'unconstitutional'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra (IANS): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary), Atul Limaye, on Sunday described the recent student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as "unconstitutional" and "anti-national", urging the public not to view the agitation merely through a political or "anti-BJP" stand.
Addressing an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Limaye said the protest should instead be understood as a movement that has been weaponised against the Constitution and against the nation itself.
"Do not look at it solely from an 'anti-BJP' perspective. View it instead as a movement weaponised against the Constitution—a movement used as a tool to oppose the Constitution. View it as a movement raised against the nation—against India—and it is from this perspective that we must properly assess this force," he added.
Limaye called for a serious and in-depth study of the movement to understand the underlying mindset and objectives behind such incidents.
He stressed that only a careful examination of the forces and ideologies at play would help society correctly evaluate the nature of the protest and its implications for the country's democratic framework.
Highlighting the critical role of the youth in nation-building, the RSS leader said that if India is to be transformed into a developed nation—as envisioned in the vision of 'Bharat'— the contribution of the country's young population is indispensable.
However, he raised important questions about the kind of youth power the nation needs.
"What kind of youth power do we need? What values ('sanskar') should they possess? What dreams should they harbour? What songs should be on their lips? We must determine this with great care and depth," Limaye said.
He reiterated that the student agitation should not be assessed merely through a political prism, adding that instead, it must be examined in the larger context of constitutional values, national interest and the ideological forces seeking to influence the younger generation.
Limaye's remarks come at a time when debates around student politics, campus movements and their alignment with national priorities continue to engage public discourse.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.