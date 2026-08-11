RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z in Nagpur on Independence Day

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with Gen Z youngsters in Nagpur on August 15 as part of an initiative aimed at engaging the younger generation on democracy, constitutional values and India's future. The programme will be held at Kasturchand Park on Independence Day, where Bhagwat will hoist the national flag at the newly installed 200-foot-high flag mast on Saturday morning.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, Bhagwat will hold a special interaction with young people, focusing on the role and contribution of the youth in shaping India's future. The programme is expected to provide a platform for Gen Z participants to engage with the RSS chief on issues concerning the country's democratic and constitutional framework.

The Nagpur event comes days after Bhagwat held a similar interaction with Gen Z youngsters in Mumbai on August 6. The initiative is aimed at creating a dialogue with younger citizens and understanding their perspectives on the country's future.