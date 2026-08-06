RSS Chief backs Gen Z protests, calls dissent valid democratic dialogue

When asked about his views on the alleged cane-charge and the use of pellet guns against protesting students, and whether the excesses used against them was justified, the RSS Chief said, "Why did this happen? One needs to look deeper into it. I do not possess the required information regarding this right now. Therefore, I believe the expectation for the answer you require may not be fulfilled at this moment. However, a decision must be made after evaluating where things went wrong or where the lapse occurred. I cannot say right now why it happened, what caused it, or what took place, because I do not have detailed information."