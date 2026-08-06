RSS Chief backs Gen Z protests, calls dissent valid democratic dialogue

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday described Gen Z and Gen Alpha as more honest than previous generations, saying that this honesty is essential for nation-building and patriotism.
Expressing solidarity with the youth, Bhagwat remarked, "If I were to trust anyone blindly, I would blindly trust Gen Z."
The RSS Chief addressed and interacted with more than 2,000 students representing Generation Z and Generation Alpha at the inauguration of the annual championship conference organised by India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
The interactive session on Thursday took place against the backdrop of protest organised in Delhi against the alleged NEET paper leak by the Cockroach Janata Party.
Emphasising the importance of engaging with the younger generation, Bhagwat noted, "What is 'Gen Z'? They are our own people. If they protest for a cause, how is that wrong? Their grievances ought to be heard. Just because Gen Z engages in a protest does not make them 'anti-country' or 'anti-national'."
When asked whether protesting itself is wrong, the RSS Chief said that protesting is fundamentally a form of dialogue.
"Just as we sit here and converse—where I understand your points and you understand mine—dialogue prevents conflict. If an issue remains unresolved, disputes arise. In a democracy, protesting is not wrong at all. There is nothing inherently wrong with protesting. However, it should not be utilised to create social divisions. The intention behind the protest by Gen Z was correct. Many reforms need to take place in India's education policy that are currently not happening, which is why it is being discussed. Therefore, dialogue is essential. What course to take if matters are not resolved through dialogue is a secondary question," he remarked.
He noted that protests are a natural form of communication within a democratic framework when grievances go unaddressed, adding that protesting is a valid form of dialogue aimed at system correction rather than opposing individuals.
Referencing to B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagwat noted that while expressing dissent is a Constitutional right, protests must strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Constitution and should never be used to cause division.
When asked about his views on the alleged cane-charge and the use of pellet guns against protesting students, and whether the excesses used against them was justified, the RSS Chief said, "Why did this happen? One needs to look deeper into it. I do not possess the required information regarding this right now. Therefore, I believe the expectation for the answer you require may not be fulfilled at this moment. However, a decision must be made after evaluating where things went wrong or where the lapse occurred. I cannot say right now why it happened, what caused it, or what took place, because I do not have detailed information."
Bhagwat added, "While travelling to Mumbai this morning, I saw in some news reports that certain individuals had infiltrated the movement and were exposed. I do not know how much truth there is to those reports. However, if someone asks me whom I would trust, I would trust Gen Z."
Addressing concerns surrounding the country's education sector, the RSS Chief advocated for systemic improvements and accessible learning, adding that education is a vital necessity for living and preparing future generations, not a commercial business.
Bhagwat called the demand for allocating six per cent of the national budget toward education reasonable and justified.
He noted that the public and society should actively share the responsibility of sustaining the education system alongside the government.
Touching upon broader social issues, Bhagwat affirmed that the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of society.
He noted that legal frameworks and systems regarding same-sex marriage need thoughtful adaptation and societal preparation rather than abrupt mixing without proper structural readiness.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.