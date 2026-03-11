RSKS highlights India's progress on child protection at UNHRC session

Geneva : At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Romana Majid from Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan, during the Annual full-day meeting on the rights of the child, in her oral statement, highlighted India's efforts to address violence against children and strengthen child protection systems.



In her remarks, Majid stated that every child, regardless of birthplace, deserves safety, dignity and opportunity. She pointed out that violence against children remains a global concern, with more than half of the world's children experiencing some form of violence each year.

Such violence, she noted, not only threatens children's physical safety but also affects their emotional well-being, education and long-term development.