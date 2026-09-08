Rs 735 crore push for ITIs: PM-SETU approves upgrade plans for clusters in Rajasthan, UP and Telangana

The country's Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ecosystem) is set for another round of modernisation, with the Centre approving investment plans worth Rs 735.70 crore for three ITI clusters in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The approvals were made at the fifth meeting of the National Steering Committee (NSC) of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on September 8.

The latest approvals take the total sanctioned investment under PM-SETU to Rs 2,171 crore across nine ITI clusters, marking a further push towards industry-linked vocational training.